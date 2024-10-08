J-K election results: BJP wins 10 seats, leading in 19

Jammu: The BJP has won 10 seats and is leading in 19 others in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, improving its tally compared to the last assembly polls held in 2014 when the party bagged 25 seats.

The BJP had fielded 62 candidates this time.

Former minister Sham Lal Sharma won from Jammu north seat by a margin of 27,363 votes against his nearest rival and former minister from National Conference Ajay Sadhotra. Sharma polled 47,219 votes.

Two-time MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia, who joined the BJP last year, won elections from Chenani segment, defeating his nearest rival and former minister Harsh Dev Singh by a margin of 15,611 votes. Singh, who heads National Panthers Party (India), is the cousin of Mankotia who polled 47,990 votes.

BJP spokesperson Ranbir Singh Pathania overcame stiff resistance from party rebel Pawan Khajuria to register his victory by a margin of 23,49 votes from Udhampur East. Pathania.

Darshan Kumar of the BJP defeated veteran Congress leader and two-time MP Choudhary Lal Singh by a huge margin of 16,034 votes from Basohli constituency, while Garu Ram, a two-time MLA of the BJP, scored victory from Suchetgarh assembly segment by a margin of 11,141 votes.

BJP candidates Arvind Gupta and Satish Kumar Sharma won from Jammu West and Billawar segments by 22,127 votes and 21,388 votes, respectively.

The BJP has lost four seats of Surankote, Inderwal, Gurez and Lal Chowk.