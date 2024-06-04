BJP wins 14 LS seats in Gujarat, counting underway in others; Shah retains Gandhinagar

Ahmedabad, Jun 4 (PTI) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won 14 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats so far in Gujarat as per results declared by the Election Commission of India on Tuesday evening.

According to the ECI, the BJP has clinched Ahmedabad East, Ahmedabad West, Bardoli, Bharuch, Bhavnagar, Chhota Udaipur, Gandhinagar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Kheda, Mahesana, Navsari, Rajkot and Sabarkantha.

Counting for 25 out of the 26 Lok Sabha seats in the state started at 8 am. Results are awaited for the 11 remaining seats, where the counting process is underway.

The BJP has already won the Surat seat uncontested.

Union Ministers Amit Shah and Parshottam Rupala and Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil were among the key candidates who have won so far.

Shah won the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency by over 7.44 lakh votes.

In the Bharuch seat, BJP's sitting MP, Mansukh Vasava, defeated Aam Aadmi Party's Chaitar Vasava by a margin of 85,696.

H S Patel won from Ahmedabad East by a margin of 4.61 lakh votes, Dinesh Makwana won from Ahmedabad West by 2.86 lakh votes, Haribhai Patel won from Mahesana by 3.28 lakh votes, and Rajesh Chudasama won from Junagadh by 1.35 lakh votes.

All of them defeated their nearest Congress rivals. PTI PJT PD ARU