BJP wins 15 seats in Karnataka, leading in two more

Bengaluru, Jun 4 (PTI) Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and H D Kumaraswamy, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's son-in-law Radhakrishna Doddamani are among those who have won the Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka for which counting was taken up on Tuesday.

Suspended JD(S) leader and MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing charges of sexually abusing several women, and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's brother and MP D K Suresh lost the polls.

According to data available from the Election Commission so far, BJP has won 15 seats and is leading in two other segments.

The ruling Congress in Karnataka has won eight seats and is leading in one, while JD(S) has won two seats.

Kumaraswamy won the Mandya seat by a margin of 2,84,620 votes, defeating Venkataramane Gowda (popularly known as Star Chandru) of the Congress.

JD(S) fought the Lok Sabha polls in alliance with BJP in Karnataka.

The 64-year-old son of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda has made no secret of his desire to become Agriculture Minister, if the Modi government comes back to power. Kumaraswamy, who is also the state JD(S) President, is a five time MLA, and currently represents Channapatna Assembly seat.

Bommai of the BJP has won the Haveri seat, by a margin of 43,513 votes, defeating Anandswamy Gaddadevarmath of the Congress.

Bommai made his debut in the Lok Sabha polls, almost a year after the BJP fared poorly in the assembly polls held when he was at the helm. He is currently an MLA from Shiggaon.

Doddamani won the Gulbarga Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 27,205 votes, defeating Umesh Jadhav of the BJP, who currently represents the seat.

The 81-year-old Kharge had opted out of the electoral race, citing his age along with the role of managing the party nationally and coordinating with the INDIA bloc.

Pralhad Joshi won in Dharwad by a margin of 97,324 votes. He got 7,16,231 votes, while his opponent Vinod Asooti secured 6,18,907.

Prajwal Revanna was defeated in the Hassan Lok Sabha segment, by a margin of 42,649 votes. Shreyas M Patel of Congress was the winner in the constituency.

Prajwal (33), the grandson of JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda, had contested as the NDA candidate. As charges against him of sexually abusing women emerged, after Hassan went to polls on April 26, the JD(S) suspended him from the party.

He is currently in the custody of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) which is probing the cases.

D K Suresh was defeated in Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 2,69,647 votes. Eminent cardiologist and former PM H D Deve Gowda's son-in-law Dr C N Manjunath of BJP won this seat.

As per arrangement between alliance partners BJP and JD(S), Manjunath contested on the saffron party ticket.

The scion of erstwhile royal family of Mysuru Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja and former Ministers Kota Srinivas Poojary and K Sudhakar, all from the BJP, have also won.

Wadiyar won the Mysore Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 1,39,262 defeating his nearest opponent M Lakshmana of the Congress.

Congress' defeat here is seen as a huge setback to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, as Mysuru is his home district, and he had invested a lot of time and energy camping, strategising and campaigning there.

Former Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri from Uttara Kannada, Captain Brijesh Chowta from Dakshina Kannada, former Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol from Chitradurga and former Minister V Somanna from Tumkur are among the other victorious candidates from the BJP.

JD(S) candidate from Kolar M Mallesh Babu too has won. PTI KSU RS RS