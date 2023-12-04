BJP wins two Assembly seats in Mizoram

Aizawl: The BJP won the Palak and the Saiha Assembly constituency in Mizoram on Monday, according to the Election Commission.

Advertisment

BJP candidate K Hrahmo won the Palak Assembly constituency defeating his MNF rival K T Rokhaw by 1,241 votes, the EC said.

Hrahmo got 6,064 votes while Rokhaw secured 4,823 votes. Indian National Congress candidate I P Junior received 3,729 votes while Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) nominee K Robinson got 1,378 votes.

BJP candidate K Beichhua won the Saiha Assembly seat defeating his MNF rival H C Lalmalsawma Zasai by 616 votes.

Advertisment

Beichua received 6,740 votes while Zasai got 6,124 votes. N Chakhai of the Indian National Congress secured 3,607 votes while ZPM candidate K H Beithie got 2,219 votes.

The BJP had won one seat in the 2018 Mizoram Assembly election.

The counting of votes polled in the assembly elections in Mizoram began at 8 am on Monday amid tight security.