BJP wins 4 LS seats in Chhattisgarh, leads in 6 others; snatches Bastar from Congress

Raipur, Jun 4 (PTI) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday won four Lok Sabha seats, one of which was wrested from the Congress, and maintained an impressive lead in six other constituencies in Chhattisgarh, as per the latest trends and results.

The Congress is ahead in just one seat, Korba, where its sitting MP Jyotsna Mahant, wife of Leader of Opposition in the assembly Charandas Mahant, is in the lead against BJP's influential woman leader Saroj Pandey.

Chhattisgarh has 11 Lok Sabha seats.

In Durg, BJP's sitting MP Vijay Baghel posted victory by defeating his nearest rival Rajendra Sahu of the Congress by a significant margin of 4,38,226 votes.

BJP candidate Chintamani Maharaj, a former MLA who switched over from the Congress before last year's assembly polls, won by a margin of 64,822 votes against Congress's Shashi Singh in the Scheduled-Tribe reserved Surguja constituency.

A major upset was witnessed in the Bastar Lok Sabha constituency where the BJP's Mahesh Kashyap won by 55,245 votes against Congress' influential tribal leader and former state minister Kawasi Lakhma. In 2019, Bastar was among the two seats won by the Congress.

In the lone SC-reserved Janjgir-Champa seat, BJP woman leader Kamlesh Jangde won by a margin of 60,000 votes against Congress candidate and former state minister Shivkumar Dahariya.

Senior BJP leader and state minister Brijmohan Agrawal was ahead by more than 5 lakh votes against his nearest the Congress rival in state capital Raipur. The BJP was leading in five other seats -- Bilaspur, Raigarh (ST), Rajnandgaon, Mahasamund and Kanker (ST).

In Rajnandgaon, former CM Bhupesh Baghel is the Congress candidate.

In the 2019 polls, the BJP had won nine Lok Sabha seats and the Congress two.