BJP wins 4 LS seats in Odisha, leading in 15 constituencies

Bhubaneswar, Jun 4 (PTI) The BJP won four Lok Sabha seats and was leading in 15 other constituencies in Odisha on Tuesday, according to the Election Commission of India.

The BJD and Congress candidates were leading in one seat each.

Odisha has 21 Lok Sabha seats.

BJP's Bhartruhari Mahtab, Aparajita Sarangi, Pradeep Purohit and Ananta Nayak won the Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Baragarh and Keonjhar Lok Sabha seats respectively.

Mahtab defeated his nearest rival Santrupt Mishra of BJD by 57,077 votes in the Cuttack seat.

Sarangi retained the Bhubaneswar seat by defeating BJD's Manmath Kumar Routra by 35,152 votes.

BJP's Pradeep Purohit won the Baragarh Lok Sabha seat defeating his nearest rival Parinita Mishra of BJD by a margin of 2,51,667 votes. While Purohit secured 7,16,359 votes, BJD candidate Mishra got 4,64,692 votes. Congress candidate Sanjay Bhoi managed to get 93,551 votes.

BJP candidate Ananta Nayak won the Keonjhar Lok Sabha seat defeating his nearest rival Dhanurjay Sidu of BJD by 97,042 votes.

Union Minister and BJP candidate Dharmendra Pradhan was leading by over one lakh votes in Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat.

BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra was leading in the Puri Lok Sabha seat.

BJD candidate Sarmistha Sethi was leading in the Jajpur Lok Sabha seat, while Congress nominee Saptagiri Ulaka was leading in the Koraput Lok Sabha constituency. PTI AAM BBM RG