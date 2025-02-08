BJP wins 40 seats in Delhi, Kejriwal loses New Delhi constituency

New Delhi: The BJP won 40 seats and AAP 19 in the Delhi Assembly elections results of which were announced on Saturday.

AAP national convenor and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal faced a major setback, losing the high-profile New Delhi seat to BJP's Parvesh Verma by a margin of 4,089 votes.

After getting majority in the Delhi Assembly, the BJP is set to form government in Delhi after more than 26 years.

According to the latest Election Commission (EC) data, the BJP has won 40 seats and is leading in 8 seats, while the Kejriwal-led AAP has secured a total of 20 seats and is leading in two more.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has conceded defeat by 675 votes to the BJP’s Tarvinder Singh Marwah in Jangpura.

Parvesh Verma, the son of former chief minister Sahib Singh Verma, told reporters that the credit for his “victory” belonged to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of Delhi.

Top AAP leaders, including Kejriwal and Sisodia — who served as chief minister and deputy chief minister for most of the last two terms — have lost the elections.

Saurabh Bharadwaj, another prominent leader and a minister, lost to BJP's Shikha Roy by a margin of 3,188 votes in Greater Kailash.

However, three AAP ministers — Gopal Rai, Mukesh Ahlawat, and Imran Hussain — emerged as the saving grace for the party, securing victories amid a likely wave of losses for senior leaders.

Hussain won from Ballimaran with a margin of 29,823 votes, Rai secured Babarpur with 18,994 votes, and Ahlawat claimed Sultanpur Majra with a margin of 17,126 votes.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Atishi also won the Kalkaji seat, defeating BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri.

BJP candidate Mohan Singh Bisht won the Mustafabad seat by 17,578 votes, while his colleague Kapil Mishra secured victory in Karawal Nagar with a margin of 23,355 votes.

AAP's Virender Singh Kadian won the Delhi Cantt seat by 2,029 votes while Kuldeep Kumar defeated his closest rival by a margin of 6,293 in Kondli.

The Kejriwal-led party's Sahi Ram won from Tughlakabad by 14,711 votes, Mukesh Ahlawat from Sultanpur Majra by 17,126 votes, Jarnail Singh from Tilak Nagar by 11,656 votes, and Imran Hussain from Ballimaran by 29,823 votes.

BJP's Rekha Gupta won the Shalimar Bagh seat, defeating her AAP rival by 29,595 votes, while Manjinder Singh Sirsa emerged victorious from Rajouri Garden by 18,190 votes.

Tilak Ram Gupta won the Tri Nagar seat by 15,896 votes, Umang Bajaj from Rajinder Nagar by 1,231 votes, and Chandan Kumar Choudhary from Sangam Vihar by 344 votes.

The Congress is set to draw a blank for the third consecutive assembly polls.