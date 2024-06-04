BJP wins 8 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan, leads on 6

Jaipur, Jun 4 (PTI) The BJP won eight Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan and was leading on six out of the 25 parliamentary constituencies in the state.

On the remaining seats, INDIA bloc partners Congress and CPI(M) won one seat each. While the Congress was ahead on seven seats, the BAP and the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party were leading on one seat each.

The results of 10 Lok Sabha seats have been declared so far.

BJP candidates who have been declared victorious are Arjun Ram Meghwal from Bikaner, Dushyant Singh from Jhalawar-Baran, Manju Sharma from Jaipur, Bhagirath Choudhary from Ajmer, Lumbaram from Jalore, Mahima Kumari Mewar from Rajsamand, Damodar Agarwal from Bhilwara and Manna Lal Rawat from Udaipur.

While Union minister Meghwal won by a margin of 55,711 votes, Dushyant Singh, son of former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, won by 3,70,989 votes.

BJP candidate from Jaipur Manju Sharma defeated Congress nominee and former minister Pratap Singh Khachariawas by a margin of 3,31,767 votes.

The Jaipur Lok Sabha seat is considered a BJP stronghold.

Bhagirath Chaudhary, the sitting BJP MP from Ajmer, retained the seat by winning with a margin of 3,29,991 votes.

In the Jalore-Sirohi constituency, Lumbaram, a grassroots-level BJP worker, defeated former chief minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot by a margin of 2,01,543 votes.

In 2019, Vaibhav Gehlot contested his first Lok Sabha election as the Congress candidate from Jodhpur but lost to the BJP's Gajendra Singh Shekhawat by 2,74,440 votes.

As per the trends on the Election Commission website, Shekhawat is leading on the Jodhpur Lok Sabha seat.

In Rajsamand, the BJP's Mahima Kumari Mewar won by a margin of 3,92,223 votes. She is the member of erstwhile royal family of Mewar and her husband Vishvaraj Singh Mewar is the BJP MLA from the Nathdwara seat of Rajsamand district.

In Udaipur, BJP candidate Manna Lal Rawat defeated the Congress' Tarachand Meena by 2,61,608 votes.

Congress candidate Bhajan Lal Jatav won the Karauli-Dholpur seat with a margin of 98,945 votes, defeating his nearest rival Indu Devi of the BJP.

The Congress' INDIA bloc partner CPI(M) won the Sikar Lok Sabha seat where Amraram defeated the BJP's Sumedhanand Saraswati by 72,896 votes.

The BJP is now leading on six seats Jaipur Rural, Alwar, Pali, Jodhpur, Chittorgarh and Kota, while the Congress is leading on seven -- Ganganagar, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Bharatpur, Dausa, Tonk, Sawaimadhopur and Barmer.

The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party was leading in Nagaur and the Bharat Adivasi Party in Banswara. PTI AG SDA IJT IJT