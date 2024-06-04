BJP wins 9 LS seats in Odisha, leading in 10

Bhubaneswar, Jun 4 (PTI) The BJP won nine Lok Sabha seats and was leading in 10 other constituencies in Odisha on Tuesday, according to the Election Commission of India.

The BJD was leading in the Jajpur Lok Sabha seat while the Congress won the Koraput Lok Sabha constituency, it said.

Odisha has 21 Lok Sabha seats.

Union Minister and BJP candidate Dharmendra Pradhan won the Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 1,19,836 votes while party candidate Malavika Devi won the Kalahandi Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 1,33,813 votes.

BJP nominee Sukanta Kumar Panigrahi won the Kandhamal seat by 21,371 votes while Bubhu Prasad Tarai won the Jagatsinghpur LS seat by 40,696 votes.

Former Union minister Jual Oram won from Sundergarh seat by 1,38,808 votes.

BJP's Bhartruhari Mahtab, Aparajita Sarangi, Pradeep Purohit and Ananta Nayak also won the Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Baragarh and Keonjhar Lok Sabha seats respectively.

Mahtab defeated his nearest rival Santrupt Mishra of BJD by 57,077 votes in the Cuttack seat.

Sarangi retained the Bhubaneswar seat by defeating BJD's Manmath Kumar Routra by 35,152 votes.

BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra was leading in the Puri Lok Sabha seat.

BJD candidate Sarmistha Sethi was leading in the Jajpur Lok Sabha seat.