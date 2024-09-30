BJP wins Bir-Bagehra ward in Hamirpur Zila Parishad

Hamirpur (HP), Sep 30 (PTI) BJP candidate Praveen Kumar on Monday won the Bir-Bagehra ward of the Sujanpur block in Hamirpur district.

The election for the seat was held on Sunday. Praveen Kumar defeated Pyar Chand of the Congress party by 41 votes.

The seat was vacated by Rana after he became an MLA from the Sujanpur seat in a bye-election recently.

Rana had defeated Rajendra Rana in the bypoll.

The BJP thanked the people of the Bir Bagehra ward for putting faith in the party and its candidate and said the verdict proves that the voters have lost faith in the Congress.