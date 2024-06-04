BJP wins bypolls to all five assembly seats in Gujarat

Ahmedabad, June 4 (PTI) The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday won all five assembly seats in Gujarat where byelections were held last month, increasing its tally in the 182-member state assembly to 161.

Elections to Porbandar, Manavadar, Khambhat, Vaghodiya and Vijapur assembly constituencies were necessitated after the sitting Congress and independent MLAs resigned and joined the BJP.

The BJP fielded all the turncoats from their respective seats in the bypolls held on May 7.

Arjun Modhwadia won from Porbandar by a huge margin of over 1.16 lakh votes. He polled 1.33 lakh votes against 16,355 received by Congress' Raju Odedara.

Modhwadia had won the 2022 assembly election from Porbandar as a Congress candidate, defeating BJP's babu Bokhiria. As a BJP candidate, Bokhiria had defeated him in the 2012 and 2017 elections.

BJP's C J Chavda won from Vijapur by defeating Congress' Dinesh Patel by over 56,000 votes.

Arvind Ladani retained Manavadar, defeating his Congress rival Haribhai Kansagara by over 31,000 votes.

Khambhat and Vaghodiya candidates Chirag Patel and Dharmendrasinh Vaghela also retained their respective seats. They defeated Congress' Mahendrasinh Parmar and Kanu Gohil, respectively, by the margins of over 38,000 and 82,000.

In the 2022 assembly elections, the BJP had won 156 seats. With Tuesday's results, the ruling party's strength rose to 161.