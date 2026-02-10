BJP wins Chandrapur mayor’s post with Sena (UBT) support; Congress alleges horse-trading

Chandrapur, Feb 10 (PTI) The Congress, which was poised to get its mayor in the Chandrapur Municipal Corporation, faced a setback on Tuesday after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator Sangeeta Khandekar was elected to the post with the support of Shiv Sena (UBT).

Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Prashant Danav was elected the deputy mayor.

Nominations for the post of mayor were filed by Manasvi Sandeep Girhe of Shiv Sena (UBT), Sangeeta Mangal Bhoyar, Sangeeta Gopalakrishna Amritkar, Sunanda Dilip Dhobe and Vaishali Ajay Mahadule of the Congress, as well as BJP's Sangeeta Rajendra Khandekar and Sarika Sachin Sandurkar.

BJP's Khandekar edged out her nearest rival by one vote to clinch the mayor's post with support from the Shiv Sena (UBT).

Rattled by the development, state Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal alleged horse-trading and blamed the Uddhav Thackeray-led party, AIMIM, and the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi for the development.

"In the Chandrapur mayoral election, the BJP secured 32 votes and Congress 31. The Sena (UBT) is an ally in the MVA and the India bloc. With its six corporators, the Sena (UBT) was expected to support the Congress. But the party chose to go with the BJP. This development will have consequences in the state," he told reporters in Mumbai.

Political circles in Maharashtra were left stunned when the BJP outsmarted the Congress, which looked better placed to install its mayor, by enlisting the support of Sena (UBT) corporators.

Till Monday, there was no clarity on alliances in the civic body following a fractured verdict in the January 15 polls.

The Congress emerged as the largest party with 27 seats in the 66-member civic body, while the BJP came close second with 23, prompting a race between the two parties to cobble a coalition to get the coveted mayor and deputy mayor posts.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) had managed six seats, three for the Bharatiya Shetkari Kamgar Paksh (Janvikas Sena), two for the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), one each for AIMIM, BSP and Shiv Sena. Two independents also won the polls, the results of which were declared on January 16.

Sapkal said the BJP got the upper hand due to the support of the AIMIM, while the Prakash Ambedkar-led VBA remained absent during voting.

"If the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, with whom we had formed a genuine alliance in the civic body polls, had supported the Congress, our candidate would have won. There was horse-trading," he added.

On the factional feud in the Chandrapur Congress, he said corporators of the party were united, and he had resolved differences among Congress leaders in Chandrapur.

"It is only because of the Shiv Sena (UBT), AIMIM, and VBA that the BJP could install its mayor," the Congress leader said. PTI COR MR ARU NSK ARU