BJP wins Chatra, Jamshedpur, Koderma, Hazaribag LS seats; JMM wrests Rajmahal, Dumka

Ranchi, Jun 4 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday emerged victorious in Chatra, Hazaribag and Jamshedpur Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand, while the JMM won the Rajmahal and Dumka constituencies, the Election Commission said.

BJP's Kali Charan Singh won Chatra by a margin of 2.20 lakh votes against Congress's KN Tripathi, and its sitting MP Bidyut Baran Mahato retained the Jamshedpur seat by defeating JMM's Samir Kumar Mohanty by 2.59 lakh votes.

Union minister and BJP MP Annapurna Devi retained the Koderma seat, defeating Vinod Kumar Singh of the CPI(ML)L by 3.77 lakh votes.

BJP's Manish Jaiswal won Hazaribag, humbling Congress's J P Patel by 2.76 lakh votes, according to EC data.

On the other hand, the JMM secured victory in two crucial seats - Rajmahal and Dumka - both reserved for the Scheduled Tribes.

JMM's Nalin Soren defeated BJP's Sita Soren in the Dumka Lok Sabha seat by 22,527 votes.

Sita, the sister-in-law of jailed Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren was a three-term JMM MLA from Jama and had joined BJP just before the elections, citing “neglect” and “isolation” by the JMM after the death of her husband Durga Soren in 2009.

In Rajmahal, JMM MP Vijay Kumar Hansdak retained the seat by defeating BJP's Tala Marandi by 1.78 lakh votes. PTI NAM/SAN RBT