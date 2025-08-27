BJP wins elections by stealing votes, alleges Rahul Gandhi at Bihar rally

Muzaffarpur (Bihar), Aug 27 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused the BJP of winning polls by "stealing votes with the help of the Election Commission (EC)".

Gandhi, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, also alleged that the PM had "immediately stopped India's action against terror camps in Pakistan following US President Donald Trump's directions".

"Gujarat model is about 'vote chori'. The BJP started stealing people's votes from there. The BJP wins polls by stealing votes with the help of the EC.

"We will continue to provide evidence to show how votes in the assembly and Lok Sabha polls were stolen," Gandhi claimed at the Mazuffarpur rally as part of the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'.

He also demanded the Election Commission's explanation over the "deletion" of names of 65 lakh voters as part of the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.

"The EC must explain why names of 65 lakh voters were deleted from electoral rolls in the state," the Congress MP said. PTI PKD BDC