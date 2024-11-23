BJP wins 5 of 7 seats in Rajasthan bypolls, Congress and BAP take 1 each

Jaipur: The BJP won five of the seven seats in the Rajasthan Assembly bypolls, results of which were announced on Saturday. The Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) bagged one seat and the Congress was on course to win one, according to the Election Commission (EC).

Advertisment

BJP's Rajendra Bhamboo won Jhunjhunu, Rajendra Gurjar won Deoli-Uniara, Rewant Ram Danga won Khinwsar, Shanta Amrit Lal Meena won Salumbar and Sukhavant Singh won Ramgarh.

BAP candidate Anil Kumar Katara won Chorasi seat. The Congress is set to win Dausa, where its candidate Deen Dayal was in the lead after all rounds of counting had been completed. The official declaration of the result is awaited.

The BJP fielded cabinet minister Kirodi Lal Meena's brother Jag Mohan from Dausa seat and his defeat would be a jolt to Meena.

Advertisment

Of the seven seats where the bypolls were held on November 13, Congress held four and BJP, RLP and BAP held one each.

After winning Chorasi seat, the BAP will now have four MLAs in the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly and the RLP will have none.