BJP wins four seats in Gujarat as first results declared

Ahmedabad, Jun 4 (PTI) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won Ahmedabad East, Ahmedabad West, Mahesana and Junagadh Lok Sabha constituencies in Gujarat as the Election Commision of India declared early results of the Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday evening.

H S Patel won from Ahmedabad East by a margin of 4.61 lakh votes, Dinesh Makwana won from Ahmedabad West by 2.86 lakh votes, Haribhai Patel won from Mahesana by 3.28 lakh votes and Rajesh Chudasama won from Junagadh by 1.35 lakh votes.

All of them defeated their nearest Congress rivals.

H S Patel and Chudasama were sitting MPs while Haribhai Patel and Makwana are new faces.

Counting for 25 out of the 26 Lok Sabha seats in the state started at 8 am.

The BJP has already won the Surat seat uncontested.