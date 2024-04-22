BJP wins from Surat unopposed; 265 candidates remain for 25 Gujarat seats

Ahmedabad, Apr 22 (PTI) A total of 265 candidates are in the fray for 25 out of 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat that will go to polls on May 7, an official said on Monday, which was the last date for withdrawal of nominations.
With eight out of nine eligible candidates withdrawing from the fray in Surat Lok Sabha seat earlier in the day, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's Mukesh Dalal was declared the winner, a release from the office of the Gujarat chief electoral officer said.
"Between April 12 and 19, a total of 433 candidates submitted nomination forms for 26 Lok Sabha seats. Apart from this, 37 candidates submitted nomination forms for bypolls to five assembly seats," it said.
"During the scrutiny process held on April 20 and 21, nomination forms of 105 Lok Sabha candidates were rejected, taking the number down to 328. Similarly, 27 candidates for assembly by-polls remained eligible following the scrutiny," it added.
After 62 eligible Lok Sabha candidates withdrew their nomination forms till Monday, 266 candidates (including Mukesh Dalal) were left, said the release.
The number of candidates for the five assembly bypolls went down to 24 after three withdrew nominations, the release added.
While Ahmedabad-East Lok Sabha sea has the highest number of candidates at 18, the lowest is three in Bardoli (ST) seat, as per the release.
Among the prominent candidates in the fray are Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his cabinet colleagues Mansukh Mandaviya and Parshottam Rupala. PTI PJT PD BNM