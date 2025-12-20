BJP wins Itanagar Municipal Corporation, PPA bags Pasighat Municipal Council

tanagar, Dec 20 (PTI) The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) elections by winning 14 out of the 20 seats, as the results of the civic polls were announced on Saturday.

The Peoples' Party of Arunachal (PPA) won the Pasighat Municipal Council (PMC) elections, winning five of the eight wards, State Election Commission (SEC) secretary Taru Talo said.

The opposition Congress failed to win a single seat in both the Itanagar and Pasighat civic bodies.

The BJP won 14 IMC wards, including four uncontested, out of a total of 20.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) won three seats, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) secured two and an Independent won one seat.

Women candidates won 10 seats in the 20-member Itanagar Municipal Corporation.

Four BJP candidates were earlier elected unopposed to INC.

EVMs were used in the IMC and PMC elections.

In the PMC election, PPA candidates won five of the eight wards.

The BJP won two wards while an independent candidate won one seat.

Four women candidates won in the 8-member PMC.

Counting of votes for panchayat bodies, including, 186 zilla parishad member (ZPM) seats and 1,947 gram panchayat member (GPM) seats is going on through ballot papers, and the result will be delayed, Talo added.

Simultaneous panchayat polls and civic body elections were held on December 15. PTI UPL UPL RG