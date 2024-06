Port Blair, Jun 4 (PTI) The BJP won the lone Lok Sabha seat in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Tuesday, with its candidate Bishnu Pada Ray emerging victorious by a margin of 24,087 votes over Congress nominee Kuldeep Rai Sharma, the Election Commission said.

Ray secured 1,01,919 votes, while Sharma polled 77,832 votes.

The Andaman Nicobar Democratic Congress candidate Manoj Paul stood third with 8,239 votes, the poll panel said. PTI SN RBT