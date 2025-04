New Delhi: BJP's Raja Iabal was elected Delhi's new mayor on Friday as the saffron party returned to power in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) after two years.

Iqbal defeated Congress candidate Mandeep Singh. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) boycotted the mayoral election.

Raja Iqbal was the Leader of the Opposition in the MCD and has previously served as the mayor of North MCD.