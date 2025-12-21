BJP wins president’s post in four out of five local bodies in Latur

Latur, Dec 21 (PTI) The BJP has won the president’s post in four out of five local bodies in Latur district, as results were being declared for the municipal councils and nagar panchayats polls conducted in two phases this month, officials said on Sunday.

The BJP bagged the president’s post in Udgir, Ahmedpur, Nilanga and Renapur local bodies, while its Mahayuti ally NCP, led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, won the seat in Ausa, they said.

In the Udgir municipal council, BJP’s Swati Sachin Hude defeated Congress nominee Khadri Anjum Fatema Syed Abdullah in the fight for the post of president.

The BJP also clinched Ahmedpur, where Swapnil Maharudra Whatte won, edging past NCP’s Abhay Balwant Mirkale. In Nilanga, Pramod Sanjayraj Halgarkar of the BJP emerged victorious, while Congress candidate Shaikh Hamid Ibrahim finished second.

Similarly, in Renapur, BJP nominee Shobha Shyamrao Akangire registered a win by defeating Congress contender Archana Pradeep Mane, officials said.

The only exception to the BJP’s dominance came in Ausa, where Shaikh Parvin Navaboddin of the NCP bagged the president’s post. PTI COR NR