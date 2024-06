Raiganj (WB), Jun 4 (PTI) BJP candidate Kartick Chandra Paul on Tuesday won the Raiganj Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal by a margin of 68,197 votes, the ECI said.

Paul secured 5,60,897 votes, while his nearest rival Krishna Kalyani of the TMC bagged 4,92,700 votes.

Ali Imran Ramz came third, bagging 2,63,273 votes. PTI SMY ACD