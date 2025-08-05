BJP wins Senior Dy Mayor, Dy Mayor posts unopposed in Manesar Municipal Corporation polls

Gurugram, Aug 5 (PTI) BJP candidates have won both the posts of Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor unopposed in the Manesar Municipal Corporation of Gurugram in the election held on Tuesday, an official said.

Mayor Indrajit Kaur and her eight supporting councillors did not participate in the elections. The BJP had projected independent councillor from Ward 12, Praveen Yadav, as Senior Deputy Mayor and Reema Deepak Chauhan from Ward 2 as Deputy Mayor.

Since there was no opposition candidate, they were declared winners.

Ward 2 was reserved for women, and Reema Chauhan contested the election for the first time. She won on her debut and has been elected Deputy Mayor.

Seven councillors had won the election on BJP tickets, and later, seven other councillors extended their support to the party. A total of 12 councillors attended the elections, while two others could not make it due to unspecified issues, a BJP leader said.

After the results were announced, Cabinet Minister Rao Narbir Singh congratulated the candidates.

"After many years, the decision of victory has been taken unanimously. In Gurugram, the decision could not be taken with the consent of all. There is no factionalism in the BJP. Both candidates were from the BJP, and both have won. All the councillors are also in the same party," Singh said. PTI COR HIG HIG