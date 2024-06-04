BJP wins seven seats in Karnataka, leads in ten

Bengaluru, Jun 4 (PTI) Former Karnataka Chief Ministers Basavaraj Bommai and H D Kumaraswamy, and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's son-in-law Radhakrishna Doddamani were among those who won the Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi won from Dharwad segment.

According to the data available from the Election Commission so far, BJP won seven seats and is leading in 10 other segments in the State, which has a total of 28 constituencies.

The ruling Congress in Karnataka has won in one seat and is leading in eight, while JD(S), which fought the polls in alliance with the BJP, won two seats.

Kumaraswamy won the Mandya seat by a margin of 2,84,620 votes, defeating Venkataramane Gowda (popularly known as Star Chandru) of the Congress.

According to the Election Commission, Kumaraswamy secured 8,51,881 votes, while Gowda got 5,67,261.

The 64-year-old son of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda has made no secret of his desire to become Agriculture Minister, if the Modi government comes back to power.

Kumaraswamy, who is also the state JD(S) President, is a five time MLA, and currently represents Channapatna Assembly seat.

Bommai of the BJP has won the Haveri seat, by a margin of 43,513 votes, defeating Anandswamy Gaddadevarmath of the Congress.

While Bommai secured 7,05,538 votes, Gaddadevarmath got 6,62,025.

Bommai made his debut in the Lok Sabha polls, almost a year after the BJP fared poorly in the Assembly polls held when he was at the helm.

Currently, an MLA from Shiggaon, he was picked for the Haveri seat, as the sitting MP, Shivakumar Udasi, had announced his retirement from electoral politics after the current term ends.

Doddamani won the Gulbarga Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 27,205 votes. He defeated Umesh Jadhav of the BJP, who currently represents the seat. While Doddamani got 6,52,321 votes, Jadhav secured 6,25,116.

The 81-year-old Kharge had opted out of the electoral race, citing his age along with the role of managing the party nationally and coordinating with the INDIA bloc. The party had fielded his son-in-law Doddamani, a businessman who also manages educational institutions.

Pralhad Joshi won in Dharwad by a margin of 97,324 votes. He got 7,16,231 votes, while his opponent Vinod Asooti of the Congress secured 6,18,907 votes.

Former Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri from Uttara Kannada, Captain Brijesh Chowta from Dakshina Kannada, former Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol from Chitradurga and former Minister V Somanna from Tumkur are among those victorious from the BJP.

JD(S) candidate Mallesh Babu won from Kolar. PTI KSU RS RS