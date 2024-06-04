BJP wins Surgurja, leads in nine LS seats in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, Jun 4 (PTI) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won the Surguja Lok Sabha seat and maintained an impressive lead in nine out of 11 constituencies in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, as per the latest trends.

The Congress is ahead in the Korba seat, where its sitting MP Jyotsna Mahant, wife of the incumbent leader of opposition Charandas Mahant, is in the lead against BJP's influential woman leader Saroj Pandey.

BJP candidate Chintamani Maharaj, who switched over from the Congress before last year's assembly polls, won by a margin of 64,822 votes against Congress's Shashi Singh in the Scheduled-Tribe reserved Surguja constituency.

Maharaj polled 7,13,200 votes, while Singh secured 6,48,378 votes.

Senior BJP leader and state minister Brijmohan Agrawal was ahead by more than 5 lakh votes against his nearest Congress rival in Raipur.

The BJP was leading in eight other seats — Durg, Bilaspur, Raigarh (ST), Rajnandgaon, Mahasamund, Kanker (ST) and Janjgir-Champa (SC) and Bastar (ST) seats.

In the 2019 polls, the BJP had won nine Lok Sabha seats and the Congress two.