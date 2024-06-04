BJP wins Tripura's two LS seats

Agartala, Jun 4 (PTI) The BJP retained both the Lok Sabha constituencies in Tripura on Tuesday with its candidates defeating INDIA bloc nominees by huge margins.

Ex-chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb won the Tripura West Lok Sabha seat, defeating his nearest rival Asish Kumar Saha, the president of Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee, by 6,11,578 votes.

The Rajya Sabha MP polled 8, 81,341 votes as against 2,69,763 by Saha.

In 2019, BJP's Pratima Bhoumik won the Tripura West seat by a margin of 5,73,532 votes.

Debbarman, sister of Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Debbarma, bagged the Tripura East Lok Sabha seat, defeating her nearest rival Rajendra Reang of the CPI(M) by 4,86,819 votes.

Kriti Devi polled 7,77,447 votes, while Reang got 2,90,628.

The saffron camp's nominee Rebati Tripura won the seat by over 4.5 lakh votes five years ago.

On the party’s landslide victory, BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee said the people, who have been keeping faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, voted for the saffron party.

“The BJP has consolidated its foothold in the state’s political landscape after Tipra Motha joined the coalition government," he said.

Saha claimed that the Congress had demanded repolling in both parliamentary seats "because several electors could not cast their votes during the polling day but the Election Commission did not pay heed".

"Today, many of our counting agents were driven out of counting halls by the BJP-backed people. The returning officer has not provided proper security to our counting agents”, the Congress candidate said. PTI PS BDC