BJP withdraws first list of 44 candidates for J-K assembly polls

New Delhi: The BJP on Monday withdrew the first list of 44 candidates released earlier for upcoming J&K Assembly Elections.
The saffron party said it will amend and release the list of candidates again.
The candidates included 15 for the first phase of polls, 10 for the second phase and 19 for the third phase.
The party soon released an amended list of 15 candidates.
BJP releases amended list of 15 candidates for upcoming J&K Assembly elections
The BJP's Central Election Committee had met on Sunday evening to finalise the party's candidates for the polls.
The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is going to polls in three phases on September 18, 25 and October 1.
The 90-member assembly of Haryana will go to polls on October 1. The counting of votes is scheduled for October 4.
In the last assembly elections held in 2014, when Jammu and Kashmir was a full-fledged state, the BJP had won 25 seats.
The party is making all out efforts to fend off the challenge from a resurgent Congress, which has tied up with the National Conference, especially in the Jammu region, a BJP bastion since 2014.