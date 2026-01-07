BJP woman functionary claims police disrobed her during arrest; CM, cops deny allegation

Hubballi (Karnataka), Jan 7 (PTI) A controversy has erupted in Karnataka following allegations that the police disrobed a BJP woman functionary while arresting her recently here in connection with an attack on government officials.

Police rejected the woman's allegation, saying she removed her clothes herself and also attacked the cops, causing them bite injuries.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah blamed the woman for the incident, while the BJP alleged that its party functionary was disrobed by the police.

A video of the woman being topless has gone viral, sparking a row.

Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner N Shashikumar on Wednesday dismissed her allegations, claiming the woman not only disrobed herself but also bit four police officers, including two sub-inspectors, in their abdomen.

According to sources, there was an encroachment of government land. To clear it, revenue officials had gone there with policemen, and they were attacked by the alleged illegal occupants.

A case was registered in this connection, and the woman was a key accused. When a police team went to pick her up, she resisted arrest, they claimed.

The police team overpowered her and bundled her into the police vehicle.

Videos of the woman emerged showing her topless. She alleged the police team disrobed her.

Refuting the charge, Shashikumar explained the chronology of the events to reporters.

He said that when government officers went to the Chalukya Nagar area of Keshwapur in Hubballi, for a land survey, people quarrelled with them and attacked them.

Three separate cases were registered in this connection. The investigating officer of the cases decided to arrest one of the women involved in the offence.

While effecting the arrest, the investigating officer had shown utmost restraint and precaution. He had taken about 8-10 women officers and staff, knowing very well that there was a possibility of some nuisance, Shashikumar said.

"Despite that, when she was taken inside the police vehicle, she undressed herself. Our women officers and staff who were present at the spot took the assistance of local people and got a separate dress for her," the officer said.

He added that the police repeatedly requested her to wear another cloth.

"So the accusation against the police is absolutely false, and it is made with all bad intentions. I have verified the sequence of events," Shashikumar said.

He said he has still asked the Deputy Commissioner of Police to conduct a thorough inquiry into the whole sequence of events from January 1 to 5.

Shashikumar said the woman has about nine cases pending against her. She has been sent to judicial custody. Four women police officers got injured in the melee, he said.

"Two were very badly injured because she bit them in their abdomen, and two others have also sustained some injuries. And three to four of our male staff have also sustained some injuries. But they thought, you know, it's part of our job, and why should complain," Shashikumar said.

"Men officers and staff have not given any complaint, but lady officers, two of them are very badly injured and have filed a complaint," he added.

Speaking to reporters in Haveri, Siddaramaiah said the accused woman had bitten police officers.

“When police officers went to arrest her she bit many officers. It’s very bad. There was an FIR against her. When police personnel went to arrest her, she beat them and bit them,” the chief minister said.

He said no one should take law into their hands or else, they will face legal action.

The Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka, condemned the police action.

“The inhuman incident that took place where Hubballi Keswapur police stripped and beat a BJP woman worker in response to a complaint filed by a Congress party municipal member has become another example of the hate politics that the state Congress government, which has been in power, is carrying out unabashedly, bringing shame upon itself,” Ashoka alleged in a post on ‘X’.

He charged that criminal incidents such as attempts to murder opposition legislators, attacks on opposition workers, and atrocities are all becoming commonplace in Karnataka under the Congress rule.

"Congress government led by CM Siddaramaiah has imposed an undeclared emergency in the state," he alleged.