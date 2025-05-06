BJP woman functionary found dead in TN’s Thanjavur

Thanjavur (Tamil Nadu), May 6 (PTI) A BJP woman functionary from Madurai was found dead in Pattukottai in the district, police said on Tuesday.

The woman BJP cadre, identified as Saranya (35) of Madurai in Tamil Nadu, reportedly had recently come to Pattukottai, her husband’s place.

She was found dead with her head decapitated on Monday night while returning home from a Xerox centre that she was operating, police said.

A case has been registered and the police were probing from all angles including personal enmity and property dispute, the police official said. PTI JSP ROH