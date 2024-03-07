BJP women leaders stopped on way to Sandeshkhali, stage sit-in at police station

Kolkata, Mar 7 (PTI) BJP women leaders led by party state general secretaries Agnimitra Paul and Locket Chatterjee were stopped by the West Bengal Police at New Town on the outskirts of Kolkata from heading towards Sandeshkhali on Thursday afternoon.

Following a scuffle and a bitter war of words with the police, the team was detained even as the leaders were seen holding a sit-in demonstration at the site they were stopped.

Demanding they be shown arrest memo, the four BJP women leaders launched a sit-in at New Town police station later vowing not to leave the place till they were shown document as been put under arrest.

"See how the police under Mamata Banerjee are functioning. They don't have any regard for democratic principles. They forcibly put us in police vehicles as we were peacefully proceeding to Sandeshkhali. How come New Town comes under prohibitory orders! Can you prevent us from going anywhere," Paul, the Asansol South MLA, told PTI over phone.

She said the way police are ill treating people's representatives "only happens in West Bengal." After being stopped earlier in the day, the leaders alleged they were being prevented from heading towards the trouble-torn area on grounds that the prohibitory section of 144 of CrPC remained clamped in certain parts of Sandeshkhali.

"This is absolutely outrageous. How can the police stop us in Kolkata citing movement restrictions in Sandeshkhali?", said Bharati Ghosh, a former IPS officer and a member of the BJP team.

Paul said the team only intended to visit areas in Sandeshkhali which remained outside the ambit of the prohibitory section.

"Is section 144 imposed in Kolkata? On what grounds can the police stop our movement here?", she asked.

The police and the TMC still have a lot to hide in Sandeshkhali even though a lot of the atrocities committed there have already been exposed, Locket Chatterjee, an MP from Hooghly, maintained. BJP leader Falguni Patra was also part of the team.

"We merely wanted to be on the side of the tormented women in Sandeshkhali who are still reeling under fear since musclemen of Shahjahan Sheikh are still at large and police are doing little to address their concerns," she added.

When Chatterjee was asked to board a police van along with other women leaders, she entered into an altercation with the police officer present there.

Last week too, she was stopped at Bhojerhat while heading towards Sandeshkhali.

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said BJP leaders were trying to instigate people in the area and not allowing normalcy to return.

"Police are doing their job. The situation is normal at Sandeshkhali," he said.

Alleging that the CM was "shedding crocodile tears for women of Bengal," BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya said on X, "Yet again, Mamata Banerjee’s police stops BJP delegation, led by MP Locket Chatterjee, MLA Agnimitra Paul, former IPS & national spokesperson Bharti Ghosh and WB Mahila Morcha President Phalguni Patra, from visiting Sandeshkhali, while she saunters on the streets of Kolkata, with dark shadow of Sheikh Shahjahan looming over her." Malviya accused the CM "of having pawned the dignity of women of Bengal to criminals like Shahjahan, for votes of a community." PTI SUS MNB