Nagpur, Jan 27 (PTI) The women wing of the Nagpur BJP on Tuesday demanded registration of a criminal case against singer Anjali Bharti over her alleged derogatory remarks about Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta Fadnavis.
Bharti, a Buddhist singer who has a YouTube channel, allegedly made the highly objectionable comments at a programme in Bhandara district a few days ago while talking about sexual violence against women.
A delegation of Nagpur BJP Mahila Aghadi including its chief Divyatai Dhurde, Ashvini Jichkar, Prashansha Bhoyar and others submitted a memorandum to the police commissioner here, demanding immediate registration of a First Information Report against Bharti.
State vice chairman of SC-ST commission and vice president of state BJP Dharmpal Meshram in a statement condemned the remarks, and demanded action against her. Police should not allow such programmes in future, he said in a statement.
Congress MLA and former minister Nitin Raut said Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar advocated dignity, self-respect and equality for women throughout his life, and making such remarks while swearing by his thoughts was contrary to Ambedkar's values.
"There may be political differences, but we will never accept language that attacks the dignity of women," he said in a statement. PTI CLS COR KRK
BJP women wing seeks action against singer over objectionable comments about CM Fadnavis's wife
Follow Us
Nagpur, Jan 27 (PTI) The women wing of the Nagpur BJP on Tuesday demanded registration of a criminal case against singer Anjali Bharti over her alleged derogatory remarks about Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta Fadnavis.
Bharti, a Buddhist singer who has a YouTube channel, allegedly made the highly objectionable comments at a programme in Bhandara district a few days ago while talking about sexual violence against women.
A delegation of Nagpur BJP Mahila Aghadi including its chief Divyatai Dhurde, Ashvini Jichkar, Prashansha Bhoyar and others submitted a memorandum to the police commissioner here, demanding immediate registration of a First Information Report against Bharti.
State vice chairman of SC-ST commission and vice president of state BJP Dharmpal Meshram in a statement condemned the remarks, and demanded action against her. Police should not allow such programmes in future, he said in a statement.
Congress MLA and former minister Nitin Raut said Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar advocated dignity, self-respect and equality for women throughout his life, and making such remarks while swearing by his thoughts was contrary to Ambedkar's values.
"There may be political differences, but we will never accept language that attacks the dignity of women," he said in a statement. PTI CLS COR KRK