Kolkata, Sep 1 (PTI) Members of the BJP women's wing demonstrated in central Kolkata on Monday against comments by Congress and TMC members about PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.
Led by BJP Mahila Morcha president Phalguni Patra, around 200 members demonstrated outside the party's state headquarters on Muralidhar Sen Lane.
Former MP Locket Chatterjee also joined them.
They burnt tyres and blocked the arterial CR Avenue, disrupting traffic.
"We had sought permission from the Kolkata Police for staging the protest and erecting a podium near our state office. However, despite getting all prior approval, the police dismantled our stage," Patra said.
"But we will continue to hold the protest over indecent words used against Modi and Shah, who command wide and universal respect," she said. PTI SUS SOM
BJP women's wing demonstrates in Kolkata over comments against Modi, Shah
