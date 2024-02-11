BJP women's wing functionary kills self in UP's Bhadohi

Bhadohi (UP), Feb 11 (PTI) A local BJP women's wing functionary allegedly killed herself here by consuming a poisonous substance, police said on Sunday.

Savita Gautam (45), a mother of three, was found unconscious inside a hut near her house on Saturday evening. Her family members rushed her to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead, Circle Officer (CO) Ajay Kumar Chauhan said.

It is suspected that she consumed a poisonous substance, the officer said and added it has been learnt that she and her husband, Madan Gautam, often got into heated arguments.

Police said a note was found in the hut. "No one is responsible for my death" was written on it, they said.

"The body has been sent for postmortem and the note will be sent for forensic examination. Further, action will be taken based on the findings in the postmortem," the CO said.

BJP Bhadohi district unit spokesperson Govardhan Rai said that Savita Gautam was an office-bearer of the party's women wing in the district. PTI COR CDN ANB ANB