BJP women’s wing stages protest in Ranchi against ‘abuses’ hurled at PM in Bihar

Ranchi Sep 1 (PTI) The Jharkhand BJP women’s wing on Monday staged a protest march in Ranchi against the alleged use of abusive language for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Congress’ ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar.

In response, the Congress women’s wing also staged a demonstration, protesting the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and raising slogans against the Union government.

BJP women’s wing members gathered at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium and marched towards the Congress state headquarters at Shradhanand Chowk.

Near the Congress office, they staged a demonstration demanding an apology.

"We seek a public apology from Rahul Gandhi over the remarks as it was made during the Yatra,” BJP women’s wing president Aarti Singh said.

She also alleged that security personnel deployed at the Congress office thrashed them, which was, however, denied by police.