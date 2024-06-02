BJP won 13 assembly seats, leading in 23 in Arunachal

Itanagar, Jun 2 (PTI) The ruling BJP in Arunachal Pradesh won 13 assembly seats and was leading in 23 constituencies, while the National People's Party (NPEP) bagged one segment and was ahead in four, the Election Commission said on Sunday.

The saffron party had already won 10 seats unopposed in the 60-member assembly, elections for which were held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls in the first phase on April 19.

BJP nominees Wangling Lowangdong from Borduria-Bogapani, Hamjong Tangha from Changlang South and Tesam Pongte from Changlang North were declared winners, while the saffron camp's candidate Wangki from Lowang Namsang and Balo Raja from Palin emerged victorious.

Independent candidate Wanglam Sawin retained the Khonsa East assembly seat by defeating his nearest rival Kamrang Tesia of the BJP by a margin of 2,216 votes.

Sawin, who won the seat in the 2019 elections as a BJP nominee, was denied a party ticket this time.

The National People's Party (NPEP) nominee Pesi Jilen won the Liromoba seat, while the party was leading in four constituencies.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was leading in three seats, while the People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) was ahead in two.

An independent candidate was also leading, according to the trends available on the Election Commission's website.

Counting of votes for 50 assembly seats in the northeastern state began at 6 am.

Despite rain across the state, hundreds of supporters of various political parties were seen standing near the counting centres. PTI UPL RG UPL BDC