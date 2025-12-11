BJP won 2023 Tripura Assembly polls because of PM Modi's blessing: CM Manik Saha

Agartala, Dec 11 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday said the BJP won the 2023 Assembly elections because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s blessings and not because of Tipra Motha.

On Tuesday, Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) chief Pura Chandra Jamatia and member Hansajoy Tripura claimed had the Tipra Motha Party fielded candidates in 42 Assembly seats in the 2023 state elections, the BJP would not have return to power for the second term.

Addressing a party programme at Sotarmura in Sepahijala district, the CM said some people have claimed that the BJP won the election because of Tipra Motha’s decision to contest in some seats.

"If this was true, then how the BJP won the 2018 state polls? Where was you during the 2018 elections ? You were not seen in that elections, but the BJP won the polls by dislodging the communists. Our party won the elections because of the blessing of Modi. Everybody knows 'Modi Hai To Mumkin Hai'", he said.

Accusing the CPI(M) for remote-controlling the party cadres who switched over to regional parties, the CM said the BJP led government will not tolerate any criminal activities.

"Attempts were made to stop the BJP programme at Sotarmura, forcing shops to close. A list of those involved in criminal activities is being prepared," he said.

Recalling the 2021 TTAADC elections, Saha said BJP leaders and workers faced attacks from regional parties, but promised that upcoming elections next April would be conducted under tight security.

Saha also reminded allies of the BJP’s commitment to maintaining the "spirit of alliance," stating, "The BJP has a long tradition of respecting allies, but it is up to others to decide if they wish to depart. The BJP is like the river Ganga; a dip in it removes all sins." In the northeastern state, the BJP has two allies- TMP and Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT). PTI PS MNB