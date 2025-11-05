BJP won Badshahpur seat in 2024 by 'stealing' over 74,000 votes, claims Cong leader

Gurugram, Nov 5 (PTI) The Congress’s Gurugram District (Rural) president, Vardhan Yadav, who contested from the Badshahpur seat in the 2024 Haryana Assembly polls, alleged that the BJP won the seat by “stealing” 74,062 votes.

Is allegations came after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed that last year’s Haryana polls were "stolen". He cited electoral roll data to claim that 25 lakh entries were fake and the Election Commission colluded with the BJP to ensure its victory.

The party’s Gurugram unit organised a "Vote Chor Candle March" here on Wednesday.

Yadav said in the Badshahpur seat, the BJP committed vote theft in five ways – through 11,744 fake voters, 7,437 fake and invalid addresses, 59,044 voters sharing the same address, 1,234 invalid photographs, and 353 voters with incorrect age details.

They won the seat by “stealing” 74,062 votes, he alleged.

"Rahul Gandhi presented facts that exposed the conspiracy hatched by the BJP to influence the Haryana election results by tampering with more than 25 lakh votes,” the district president said.

Yadav said due to the immense support he received from the public during the elections, he was confident that the Congress would win in Badshahpur.

“But when the BJP MLA won, I began scrutinising each booth, working tirelessly for eight months. I then discovered the 74,062 fake votes in the Badshahpur Assembly constituency about which I informed Rahul Gandhi", he added.

He said that the data is based on the analysis of the voter list of the election commission.

"Around 25 lakh votes were stolen in the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections. Congress will not sit idly in the face of this fraud. The fight for people's rights will be fought from the streets to Parliament", he said. PTI COR OZ OZ OZ