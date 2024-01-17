BJP won Rajasthan polls by misleading people: Gehlot

Jaipur, Jan 17 (PTI) The BJP misled the people of Rajasthan by lying to them to win the Rajasthan Assembly polls, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot said on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters here ahead of the Rajasthan Assembly session, the senior Congress leader said his party will play the role of a responsible opposition.

Since we are in the opposition now, we will play the role responsibly and this is all I can say. If the people have any issues, they should come to us and we will leave no stone unturned to ensure that they get relief, Gehlot said.

The session of the newly constituted Assembly will begin on January 19. The BJP has 115 MLAs in the House while the Congress has 70.

Taking a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state, Gehlot said, "It's been just a month-and-a-half of the BJP forming its government in the state... just count the incidents of rape, atrocities on women, and murders. Several such incidents have happened." Before the polls, the BJP was "defaming" us in Rajasthan even though the law and order situation here was much better than in other states, he said.

"Yet, in the (Assembly) elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other BJP leaders misled the people by telling lies," Gehlot said.

He further said, "The people have understood this now and they are repenting." Welcoming former minister Tikaram Jully as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party, Gehlot said, "He has the experience and with the support of all of us, I hope that he will play the role of leader of the opposition brilliantly." Gehlot also accused the BJP of turning the January 22 Ram temple consecration ceremony into a political event.

"We all are devotees of Maryada Purushottam Ram, but the way politics is being done and the atmosphere they (BJP) are creating regarding the Ram temple is not a good thing," Gehlot said. PTI AG RHL