BJP won't ally with NCP for civic polls under Nawab Malik's leadership: Shelar

Mumbai, Nov 20 (PTI) Maharashtra Minister and BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Thursday said that the BJP will not enter into any alliance with the NCP under Nawab Malik's leadership in the upcoming civic polls and won't endorse the former minister, accused in a money laundering case.

Speaking to reporters, Shelar said, "We cannot endorse Nawab Malik, and this was our stand in the assembly elections last year. We have stuck to it now, and we will have the same stand in future as well. It is not about Malik as a person, but the serious charges he is facing. We cannot compromise on our principles when it comes to the serious allegations of his alleged link with Haseena Parkar." The BJP leader's comments have come days after a court here framed charges against Malik in a money laundering case linked to the activities of the Dawood Ibrahim gang.

When contacted, an NCP leader downplayed the criticism, saying that Malik was appointed head of the election committee for Mumbai two months ago and the party is preparing to contest the polls.

"Our politics is not dependent on anyone," said the leader who did not wish to be named.

He said that the party has invited applications from aspirants and will decide on the number of seats it will contest later.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar-led NCP is a constituent of the ruling Mahayuti alliance, along with the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Malik, a veteran politician who has served several terms as an MLA, was the Mumbai unit chief of the undivided NCP. Despite this, the party has never had a significant presence in Mumbai, barring a few pockets.

He contested the assembly elections from the Shivajinagar-Govandi seat last year, but lost to a Samajwadi Party candidate.

According to probe agencies, Malik, in connivance with Dawood gang members Haseena Parkar, Salim Patel, and Sardar Khan, participated in the laundering of illegally usurped property located in Goawala Compound in suburban Kurla.

The proceeds of crime were further multiplied by way of "collecting and genuinising rent" through Solidus Investments and Malik Infrastructure, which are controlled by Nawab Malik's family.

The ED arrested Malik in February 2022 in the case. He is currently on medical bail granted by the Supreme Court.