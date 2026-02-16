BJP won't get over 30 seats in Bengal polls, will lose LoP post in House: TMC

Kolkata, Feb 16 (PTI) TMC general secretary Kunal Ghosh on Monday said the BJP is unlikely to win more than 30 seats in the West Bengal Assembly polls and will fail to secure the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) post.

Asserting that the people of the state will issue a 'chargesheet' to the BJP when they approach for votes, Ghosh told reporters, "The BJP leaders must explain why Rs 1,86,000 crore central fund dues for the poor of Bengal still remain unrealised." Claiming that the BJP lacks the manpower to manage all the booths, he said, "BJP will not even cross the 30 mark in its seat tally and hence won’t get the Leader of the Opposition post after the results are out." "Mamata Banerjee will return with a thumping majority in the elections and again become the CM, while the BJP will bite the dust," he said.

He accused the saffron party of depriving people of 100 days’ work wages and obstructing low-cost housing under the Indira Awas Yojana, forcing the "humanitarian, pro-people Mamata Banerjee government" to step in using state resources.

Describing the Election Commission as "an agent and slave of the BJP", Ghosh said their last action delisting Bangla Awas Yojana certificates as one of the alternative documents for voting rights after SIR hearing "exposes the nefarious agenda to disenfranchise lakhs of genuine voters as they support the TMC." "We call upon everyone to vote for TMC candidates as part of 'No vote to BJP' campaign," he added.

To a question, Ghosh said suspended TMC MLA and founder of Janata Unnayan Party (JUP) Humayun Kabir is not a force to reckon with.

"Don't attach any importance to Kabir. He is nobody, just a creation of the media. His 'Babri March' in Murshidabad saw participation of 30 motorcycles, many of which belonged to accompanying police and security personnel," he said. PTI SUS MNB