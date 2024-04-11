BJP worker attacked in Karnataka, party blames Congress

Ramanagara (Karnataka), Apr 11 (PTI) A BJP worker sustained head injuries after he was attacked allegedly by two men with a wooden stick in Kempashettidoddi village here, police said on Thursday. Naveen CS (34), a farmer, was attacked on April 9, they said.

Following the incident, BJP State President BY Vijayendra accused the Congress of attacking BJP-JDS workers and creating an atmosphere of fear.

According to Naveen's family, a day before the incident, he had gone to his acquaintance Shekhar's house after some persons told him that the latter had called him. Things took a turn when Naveen did not return home that night.

In his complaint, the victim’s brother Shivakumar C S stated that on April 9, he got a call from someone saying that his brother was at Shekhar’s house in Kempashettidoddi village.

When Shivakumar and his father went there to pick Naveen up, they saw Shekhar and his accomplice allegedly fighting with Naveen, and hit him with a wooden stick on his head.

The accused even tried to allegedly attack Naveen with a knife, but he survived as his brother and father intervened. The accused then fled the spot. The victim was immediately rushed to a local hospital where after initial treatment, he was shifted to another one where is currently being treated.

According to Shivakumar, Shekhar and Naveen had some financial transactions and they suspect that a monetary dispute could have triggered the fight which eventually led to the attack.

“Based on the complaint, a case has been registered under sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon or means), 504 ( Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Bidadi police station and further investigation is underway", a senior police officer said.

Nobody has been arrested in the matter yet, he said.

Taking to X, the State BJP President shared a picture of the party worker with injuries and alleged that Karnataka Congress which is "known for its politics of goondaism with money, liquor and muscle power" is desperate in Bengaluru Rural.

"They have brutally attacked the voters and BJP-JDS workers who stood against them and started creating fear in the constituency. A Congress goon has fatally attacked Naveen, a silk grower and BJP worker, but the culprits have not been arrested, raising suspicions,” he alleged.

Hitting out at Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and his brother Suresh who is the Congress candidate from Bangalore Rural, he further alleged that the district is in the grip of the DK brothers (Shivakumar and Suresh) and said that attacking BJP workers and threatening voters is an "unpardonable" offence.

He urged the Election Commission and the police to immediately act against the "Congress goons", conduct an impartial investigation and take all necessary measures to conduct peaceful polls and protect the voters. PTI AMP SDP