BJP worker dies after 'police lathicharge', 12 cops face action

Ghazipur (UP), Sep 11 (PTI) A BJP worker who was injured in alleged police lathicharge earlier this week died here on Thursday, according to officials. Six police personnel were suspended over the incident and six were shunted to the police lines.

Ghazipur Superintendent of Police (SP) Iraj Raja, however, said there was a clash between two groups over the installation of an electricity pole and a probe has been ordered into the matter.

A magisterial inquiry has also been initiated, he said.

Six policemen, including the station house officer (SHO) of Nonhara, have been suspended while six have been sent to the police lines to ensure an impartial investigation.

According to police, there was a dispute between a current and former village head over erecting an electricity pole in the Nonhara area on September 9.

Around 20-25 people reached the Nonhara police station and sat there in protest.

"Police personnel tried to persuade the protesters to leave but they did not relent. Later in the night, power went out and there was some commotion. They were asked to vacate the spot and the situation was brought under control," Superintendent of Police (SP) Iraj Raja said.

On Thursday, police received information about the death of BJP worker Siyaram Upadhyay (35), a resident of Rukundipur village, who was allegedly injured in the incident, he said.

"A panel of doctors is conducting the post-mortem and it is being videographed. Further legal action will be taken based on the report," the SP said.

He said the family of the deceased will be provided compensation and assured that the inquiry into the matter will be fair and impartial.

As the news of Siyaram Upadhyay's death broke, BJP workers held a protest against police and the administration.

The victim's father, Girija Upadhyay, alleged that his son was injured when police lathi-charged the protesters on September 9.

"When he returned home, he was unable to speak due to the brutal beating. He had been associated with the BJP for the past 16 years. We want justice," Girija told reporters.

Another injured protester, Rajesh Rai 'Baghi', said, "We were sitting on a dharna over public issues when around 1:30 am, police switched off the power and lathi-charged us. Many people were injured in the action." Tension prevailed in Rukundipur after Siyaram's death and heavy police deployment was made to maintain law and order.

Ghazipur BJP district president Om Prakash Rai expressed grief over Siyaram's death and said, "He was a dedicated BJP worker. The party is shocked by the incident. A fair probe will be ensured and action will be taken against the guilty." He also said that the dharna outside the police station is being wrongly dubbed as a BJP protest. PTI COR ABN DIV DIV