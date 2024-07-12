BJP worker fatally attacked by group in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jul 12 (PTI) A BJP worker and businessman died after he was allegedly attacked by a group of people in Kotputli-Behror district, police said on Friday.

The victim, Yasin, was returning to Alwar from Jaipur on Thursday evening when a group of eight people stopped his car and attacked him with iron rods and sticks, leaving him severely injured, Kotputli-Behror Additional SP Nem Singh Chauhan said.

Yasin was rushed to a nearby community health centre for primary treatment and later taken to Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Hospital (SMS), where he succumbed to his injuries, Narainpur Station House Officer (SHO) Shambhu Meena said.

He said the incident took place near Vijayapura village of the district and Yasin was accompanied by Jitendra Sharma and Parmendra Sharma in the car.

"The accused were in two SUVs and were chasing Yasin's car. Near Vijayapura village, they stopped the car and pulled Yasin out. They badly hit him in the legs. Parmendra also received minor injuries in the incident. Their sole target was Yasin," SHO Meena said.

According to the SHO, Yasin and the accused had some old enmity. They both belonged to the Mev community and were residents of Alwar.

"All the accused are absconding and different teams have been formed to search them," he said.

BJP leader and MLA from Tijara constituency (Alwar) Baba Balaknath said the incident was shocking.