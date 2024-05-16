BJP worker found dead in West Bengal's Monteswar

Monteswar, May 16 (PTI) A BJP worker was found dead in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district on Thursday, police said.

The BJP alleged that he was killed by the "goons" backed by the ruling TMC, a charge rejected by the state's ruling party.

The body of Abhijit Roy, the BJP's booth president in Jamna in Monteswar police station area, was found hanging near a farmhouse. He had been missing since Wednesday night, police said.

Roy had played a crucial role for the BJP when the area, which is a part of the Burdwan-Durgapur Lok Sabha seat, went to the polls on May 13, party leaders said.

"The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. We are investigating the case," a police officer said.

Monteswar witnessed violence even on the day of the polling with BJP candidate Dilip Ghosh being heckled by TMC workers when he tried to visit a booth following allegations of rigging.

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said, "Abhijit Roy was receiving threats from TMC goons for the last few days. It is the TMC that has killed him. We want a thorough investigation and want the culprits to be punished." The TMC said that the allegations were baseless.

"Police are investigating the case. Let the investigation be over. The BJP should not jump to conclusions," TMC leader Santanu Sen said.

BJP workers also began a sit-in outside the Monteswar police station, demanding action against those behind the death. PTI CORR PNT SOM