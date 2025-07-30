BJP worker found dead near water tank in UP's Budaun

Budaun (UP), Jul 30 (PTI) A BJP worker was found dead with severe head injuries early morning on Wednesday near a water tank in the Budaun district of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The son of the deceased Suresh Chandra Gupta (55) informed the police that his father was killed in the night while he was sleeping at the water tank. His blood-soaked body was found on Wednesday morning, police said.

Gupta was a member of the local BJP unit in the Binawar area, locals said.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police Brijesh Singh, the police and forensic teams have thoroughly inspected the crime scene and collected evidence.

"Two teams have been formed to investigate the case, and the body has been sent for post-mortem. Family statements are being recorded, and a case will be registered based on the complaint received," said the SSP. PTI COR CDN SMV SMV MNK MNK