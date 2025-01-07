BJP worker injured in stone pelting by Youth Congress activists during protest in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jan 7 (PTI) A BJP worker was injured when Youth Congress activists allegedly pelted stones at the saffron party's office here on Tuesday during a protest against Delhi BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri's certain controversial remarks about Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Advertisment

Raising slogans, Youth Congress activists attempted to barge into the Telangana BJP headquarters at Nampally but were prevented by the police.

BJP activists tried to resist the Youth Congress workers, leading to a scuffle.

State BJP General Secretary Kaasam Venkateswarlu accused "Congress goondas" of attacking the saffron party's office.

Advertisment

Alleging police inaction, Venkateswarlu held Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and state Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud responsible for the "attack." Ramesh Bidhuri, BJP's Kalkaji candidate for the upcoming Delhi assembly election, recently faced backlash for making remarks that he would build roads in his constituency, smooth as Congress leader "Priyanka Gandhi's cheeks." The Congress demanded an apology from him for "insulting women," with some leaders in his party also voicing disapproval.

Bidhuri later expressed regret over the allegedly objectionable comment following the uproar. The statement was made during campaigning in the Kalkaji constituency on Saturday, according to one of his aides. PTI SJR VVK SSK SJR SSK ADB