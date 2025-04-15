BJP worker murdered in Beed district; accused detained

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Apr 15 (PTI) A BJP worker was killed with a sharp weapon by a man on Tuesday in Majalgaon town of Beed district in Maharashtra, police said.

The accused, identified as Shankar Fapal, surrendered himself at Majalgaon police station after committing the crime in the afternoon, an official said.

Prima facie investigation suggests that a dispute linked to an illicit relationship led to the murder of BJP worker Babasaheb Aage (36), he said.

Fapal has been detained, police inspector Rahul Suryatal told PTI, adding that the process to register a case has been initiated. PTI AW NSK