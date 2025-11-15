BJP worker murdered in Nagpur on son's first birthday

Nagpur, Nov 15 (PTI) A BJP worker was stabbed to death over previous enmity in Nagpur city on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Sachin alias Sonu Omprakash Sahu (40), a BJP ward president and resident of Sahu Mohalla in Vrindavan Nagar, was preparing to celebrate his son's birthday, said a police official.

As per the preliminary investigation, Sahu, who was in the business of scrap selling, was returning home after placing order for samosas for the birthday party when four unidentified men on two motorcycles caught up with him in Itta Bhatta Chowk in Yashodhara Nagar area.

Two of them stabbed him multiple times before all four fled the scene, the official said.

Two suspects have been detained, police sources said.

According to his family members, Sachin had had a dispute during the Ganesh festival with another family residing in the area, and the latter had attacked their home but the police took no action then. PTI COR KRK