BJP worker shot at over land dispute in UP's Sambhal

Sambhal (UP), Jul 28 (PTI) A BJP worker has been allegedly shot at and injured in Chandausi area of the district, with police saying the incident seems to be a fallout of a land dispute.

On Saturday night, police received information about a person who had been shot at and lying injured on Bahjoi Road, Sambhal Superintendent of Police (SP) Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said.

The police reached the spot and rushed Prem Pal (55) from Chandausi to the district hospital from where he was referred to a hospital in Moradabad, the police officer said.

According to the Gunawat, Lal, a worker of the BJP's local unit, has injury marks on his shoulder because of the bullet shot from behind.

Based on Lal's complaint against three persons -- Dilip, Shyam Lal and Hemant -- an FIR has been registered and the accused have been taken into custody, the SP said.

They are being interrogated, the police officer said, adding that prima facie the incident appears to be a fall out of a land dispute.