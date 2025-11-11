BJP worker shot dead in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh

Jaipur, Nov 11 (PTI) A local BJP worker and businessman was allegedly shot dead in Chittorgarh district near a petrol pump in the Kotwali Police Station area on Tuesday, an officer said.

Ramesh Inani, who ran a courier business, was allegedly shot at by a biker when he was crossing the petrol pump on his scooter.

He was rushed to a local hospital which referred him to a bigger facility in Udaipur, where he succumbed.

Police have obtained CCTV footage of the attack, the officer said.

Chittorgarh Superintendent of Police Manish Tripathi said the shooter fired from behind and sped away immediately.

Additional SP Sarita Singh and local MLA Chandrabhan Singh Akya met Inani at the hospital in Chittorgarh.

A suspect has been rounded up and is being questioned, the police said.